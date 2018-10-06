British heritage & innovations at ITMA ASIA

BTMA helps UK manufactures of textile machinery and associated products improve their export performance. BTMA is highly regarded internationally for its work in linking textile producers with world-beating UK technology companies.

“To be a good innovator you need to be confident of your ability to make a significant leap and get it right – first time if possible, but certainly to respond very quickly. BTMA member companies have that confidence because they’re used to being leaders in technological development across a wide spread of areas in textile production.”

Alan Little – Director, BTMA

Saurer Fibrevision

Saurer Fibrevision, a specialist of textile yarn measurement, Fibrevision’s products include on-line monitoring units, sensors and instruments for both at-line and laboratory testing. They will be exhibiting their latest products at ITMA ASIA in Hall 1, Booth F01.



Slack & Parr Ltd

Slack & Parr Ltd is renowned manufacturer of gear metering pumps to fit any specific customer application, from spinning standard polyester and acrylic to sensitive polymers. They will be exhibiting at ITMA ASIA in hall H2 and Booth C20.



Cygnet Texkimp

Cygnet Texkimp is a market leader manufacturer and exporter of fiber handling and converting machinery to process advanced materials for the global aerospace, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods and industrial markets. The five major product category include:

– Creels

– 3D & Filament winding

– Handling and Automation

– Converting



AVA CAD/CAM Group Ltd

AVA’s computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software solutions are primarily aimed at the printed decorative, textile, fashion, flooring, wallpaper, table-top and education industries.



Sellers Global Engineers Ltd

Sellers Global Engineers are world leaders in the design and manufacture of finishing machinery for the carpet industry.



Garnett Controls

On-line control systems for the nonwovens and fiber-related industries are the key products manufactured by Garnett Controls. Their product range includes fiber weight control systems, laboratory instruments and online moisture measurement control.



James Heal

James Heal is the market leader in the design, development and manufacture of precision testing solutions and support services within the global textile industry. James Heal will be launching their latest new product: TruFade – Light Fastness Tester with Weathering at the ITMA ASIA.



SDC Enterprises Limited

SDC Enterprises Limited is recognized and trusted globally as a preferred supplier of color fastness testing consumables for use in BS, EN and ISO test procedures.



Sam Weller & Sons

Sam Weller & Sons is the manufacturer of decatising wrappers, endless felts, belts and cylinder coverings and specialist cotton weavers.



Shelton Machines Ltd

Shelton Vision produce a comprehensive, powerful and proven Automatic Textile Inspection System known as Shelton WebSPECTOR. These systems are used to reliably inspect millions of meters of textile product everyday.