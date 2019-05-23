Bulgaria to import cotton from Pakistan

Ms Liliya Ivanove, Bulgarian Minister for Economy has expressed her country’s desire to import cotton and rice from Pakistan.

During Pakistan-Bulgaria Inter-Ministerial Commission second meeting, she stated that Bulgaria is expecting extensive cooperation in agriculture sector including sustainable import of rice and cotton from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s exports to Bulgaria include synthetic fabric, cotton fabrics, chemical materials and products, toys and sports goods to Bulgaria.

Mr Mehboob Sultan, Minister for National Food Security and Research said that Pakistan is world’s 5th largest milk producing country and since Bulgaria has developed its strength in various areas of agriculture including livestock and animal breeding and both countries could mutually benefit in this sector.