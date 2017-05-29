Bio Polypropylene market to exceed $40M by 2022

According to the latest survey published by the Global Market Insights, INC the Biobased polypropylene Market share is expected to cross USD 40 million by 2022. The Growing light weight plastic demand to improve automobile fuel efficiency and thereby decreasing overall weight should drive industry growth. Government regulation towards usage of lightweight material in vehicles to reduce fuel consumption should drive biobased PP market size. It is also used in medical technology, wind turbines and pressure vessels application, which will further stimulate product demand.

EU and EPA have already implemented strict government regulation to decrease the carbon footprints in the atmosphere and to boost the bio-PP market size. The PLA & bio-PET is used as substitute product along with shale gas production from hydraulic fracturing can hinder industry growth.

Bio PP market size from injection applications should register highest gains to register above USD 20 million at the end of forecast period. Europe bio-PP market size, led by increasing product adoption in Germany, UK, and France, should register over 6% gains by 2022.

Currently, the FkuR Kunstsoff GmbH launched partially biobased polypropylene compound to be used in injection molding applications under the brand name Terralene PP 2509. The product has a renewable content of about 35%.