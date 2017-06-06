CAIT will launch BizGuru-GST enabled computer system

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is all set to launch the GST enabled Computer System that is named as BizGuru. The product will be launched with the support of a premier accounting Software Company named as Tally Solutions Limited and Acer India Limited. The solution is formulated to educate the trading community at a massive level, in order to be able to deal with the basics of the GST. CAIT has also tied up with HDFC Bank for providing requisite finance to the traders those who want to avail the finance.

GST is a technology based taxation system that is able to work on massive data. Therefore, preparedness for this huge transition is concerned. However, this is a key prerequisite to the seamless and successful implementation of GST in the country but an area where there is still work to be done.

This idea is thought to be a game changer and will help the business to deal with their digital tax processing in a better way. Given the absolute criticality of taking the trading community along on the road to GST, the association has urged the government to declare period beginning July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 as ‘interim period’ to enable the trading community to make the transition to a more sophisticated digital tax context.