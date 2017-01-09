According to the latest press release by OEKO-TEX® – Association, New Regulations for 2017 are to be introduced in the MADE IN GREEN, MySTeP, Step and STANDARD 100. These new requirements will help the company to provide support to the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) initiative and the Detox campaign. These changes will also help the company to increase the awareness in the textile manufacturing circle and help them to be more responsible for handling the potentially dangerous substances in the textile products.

According to the press release, these changes are as followed:

MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® and MySTeP by OEKO-TEX®



The OEKO-TEX® Association has established a new price strategy for the MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® product label to fully satisfy market requirements. The new pricing offers label issuers the option to use smaller packets of labels, or even a single label for their product to be labeled with MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX®.

STeP by OEKO-TEX®



After three years on the market, OEKO-TEX® has revised the STeP by OEKO-TEX® limit value tables in Annex G1 and G2 of the standard document. These revisions have been influenced by ongoing changes in the global environment, input from customers and current regulatory developments. A new chapter has been added in Annex D: “Hazardous Processes That Should Be Avoided”. These processes to be avoided include the use of potentially hazardous surfactants, sodium hypochlorite (as a bleaching agent) and defoamers that are potentially damaging to the environment. More details about the updates to the STeP by OEKO-TEX® standard can be found at www.oeko-tex.com/stepupdates-2017.

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®



The new regulations for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® will come definitely into force on 1 April 2017 following a three-month transition period. At the parameter “per- and polyfluorinated compounds”, a large number of substances have been added or listed explicitly by name in product class I (items for babies and small children) and provided with limit values. As a result, in the product class, I, the use of per- and polyfluorinated compounds is severely restricted and nearly eliminated. A large number of substances is also included in the list of regulated softeners (phthalates) in all of the product classes. The three organic tin compounds dipropyltin (DPT), monophenyltin (MPhT) and tetraethyltin (TeET), are now regulated with limit values in all product classes. In addition, the use of the blue colorant “Navy Blue” is also now explicitly prohibited for product certification according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®