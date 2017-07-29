China- Top choice for apparel sourcing- US

China has become a top choice in apparel sourcing by the fashion manufacturers in the US. About 91% of the fashion and retailers are sourcing textile from chine whereas Vietnam is recorded as the second in the go-to sourcing spot.

Because of its low labour cost, Bangladesh has been a popular sourcing spot but the factories in there have some compliance issues. Only about 32% of the US fashion dealers expect to increase their sourcing in Bangladesh. While duty-free imports are critical for keeping costs down, most of the 19 free-trade agreements the United States has with other countries are underutilized.