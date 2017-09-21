Growth in e-sales of Chinese outerwear

According to a recent report the online sales of Chinese outdoor clothing and footwear is likely to account for 31.5% of total sales by 2020. The Brick and Mortar is an outdoor gear specialist who is facing significant competition from the online sales channel. From 2011 till 2016, the outdoor clothing and footwear market in China grew at a CAGR of 18.8%.

Though the physical stores are making leading good distributor channel in China but the e-commerce industry has become the fastest growing channel, said the report by New-York based research firm Fung Global Retail & Technology. The online sales for outdoor products have increased by 61.7% on YoY basis in china in 2014, said the quoting China Outdoor Association (COA).

During the time of 2011 to 2016, the US outdoor clothing and footwear market grew by a CAGR of 7.1%, which included growth of 6.0% in 2016. This percentage was given on the basis of the analysis of the Euromonitor International’s data. The US market was supported by 2 million more Americans taking part in outdoor activities in 2016 than in 2015, according to the Outdoor Industry Association, a US-based trade association.

The European outdoor goods market (including apparel and non-apparel products such as tents, sleeping bags and accessories) was worth €11.5 billion (US$12.7 billion) in 2016, according to a survey by the European Outdoor Group trade association. Among large European markets, UK saw the fastest growth in outdoor goods over 2011–2016, with the market growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Among all the major markets,China is the fastest-growing market for outdoor apparel and footwear. The branded outdoor gear market grew by a CAGR of 10% in China from 2012 through 2016, according to the COA. The US outdoor goods market grew by 6% in 2016, according to Euromonitor International, helped by rising participation in outdoor leisure activities.