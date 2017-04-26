Chinese textile industry exploring opportunities in Pakistan

At times when CPEC has made Pakistan a place of great interest for the investors, the increasing business costs and alarming environmental issues in China has made Pakistan an ideal place to relocate the textile industry of china said was so by the leader of a Chinese delegation and the VP of Tianjin People’s Association for Friendship with the Foreign States, Mr. Chen Weiming on 14th of April 2017.

The thoughts were shared while addressing the attendees of a meeting of members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). While addressing the attendees he also placed an emphasis on the need of adjustments to promote the textile industry. He added to his discussion, “It will help in balancing trade of both nations.” He also said that the aim is to promote a multidisciplinary, multiple formats and diversified development of the modern textile industry. Speaking on the occasion, the VC of APTMA Mr. Zahid Mazhar welcomed joint ventures in the textile sector.



