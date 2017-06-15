Chomarat joins UK-based Research Centre

Chomarat is the first textile producer to join the AMRC and is now sponsoring a research collaboration focused on the multitaxial carbon fibre fabrics. The company is a thin ply fabric specialist and reports it’s joining with the advanced manufacturing research centre at the University of Sheffield (Sheffield, UK). Furthermore, the company is sponsoring the NCF HP2 collaborative project, dedicated to high-performance, high-throughput multiaxial carbon fiber fabrics.

Chomarat says that it is developing the technologies and processes of the future to help the composites industry become more competitive vis-à-vis metallic solutions. According to the managing director of the Chomarat group, Michel Cognet; “Now that composites have demonstrated their technical performance, we must also demonstrate their technical and economic relevance. Joining the AMRC gives us the opportunity to pass along our vision, and also to work with key players like Boeing, Rolls-Royce, and Airbus in developing the technologies of the future.”

The sponsored project has a budget of €4 million and has also obtained seal of approval from the Techtera, Axelera and Viameca competitive clusters. According to the R&T Director of Chomarat group, Philippe Sanial; “We are embarking on a 42-month adventure with our partners. Our group sets great store by the cross-pollination that occurs in collaborative projects. That is an integral part of our innovation strategy. The solutions that are developed will provide answers in terms of mechanical properties, weight lowering and cost-effectiveness, which are priority criteria in aerospace and automotive!”