CHT’s new finishing line for lawn/cotton industry- what is the theme?

“Selling your Idea” is the core concept of the newly introduced range of finishes intorudced by CHT Pakistan. It is innovative, it is inspiring and it comes with a lot more than just softness to your fabric.

With years of experience and expertise, CHT/BEZEMA is competitively providing the textile industry with top notch products that deal with textile finishing, textile care, construction, formulae and chemical products used in general industry.

In GTex Global Expo Karachi, CHT introduced a new concept of selling the ideas in textile industry, specifically for the designer lawn industry. CHT introduced their new range of textile finishing products, giving a new benchmark to the finishing line. While talking to Textalks International, the CHT Pakistan representative explained the newly introduced combination of finishing for lawn industry.

While talking about each product from the finishing line, individually, he explained the purpose of the entire range.

Stay Fresh-Stay Comfortable: which is designed with the anti-microbial with freshness application. This finish is made with a combination of existing finishes. While taking about its long lasting properties it is refreshing, hygienic and comes with hydrophilic and neutralizing properties with long-term efficiency and soft touch. The basic concept of value added properties is to help deal with the sweating issues even if you are wearing it for more than 2-3 days. These valued properties of this product also have wash stability for up to 50 washes.

Green Comfort: The next finish introduced by CHT on this event. The main features of this finish include skin moisturizing and ski soothing with the durability of wash and long lasting effect. The products are formulated by using natural ingredients of silk protein and aloe Vera. The silk protein in the product will have a varying impact on the varying body fractions while the pure aloe Vera is used with a particular recipe. The pure contents used can be testified from any certified lab. The properties of this finish exist up to 20 washes.

Classic Comfort Finish: It is a far better version of the finish available in the market. Specifically designed for smooth hand feel, the finish is human friendly and designed with the lowers as a free percentage of formaldehyde. The idea of these improvements was based on the recent report published by the European Association talking about the drastic impact of formaldehyde on the human body. This finish comes with the properties of feather soft and ultimate smoothness in additional to the durability of wash and easy risen and iron facilities.

Elegant Finish: Another type of finish that is made to enhance the lawn quality. It is designed with the ability to perform better than the existing finish in the market with elegant flowing touch.

Cool Smart: A new avenue for the lawn industry. Generally, the lawn manufacturers use finishers that hide the actual properties of a fabric and as a result, it impacts the actual hydrophilic properties of the cotton. But the Cool smart finish comes with pure hydrophilic ideas which retain and extends the natural properties of cotton, without compromising on the very smooth handle. Much more like the Dry Fit idea of Nike that helps to keep the moisture out of your body with the wash stable properties.

Replying to a question he added that these products are designed to deal with the need of compliance and the eradication of formaldehyde with the wash durability and high performance. The core concept behind this improved finishing line is the comfort of the user. It also mentioned that this concept is already used by the top fabric brands, internationally but CHT is the first one to introduce this concept to the local lawn industry.