Final dimensional stability for textiles by ShrinkTEX

Textile finishing, especially sanforizing of woven and knitted fabrics, takes an important role in fabric properties, appearance, softness and residual shrinkage. Sanforizing is carried out for several purposes, the main one is to give fabrics dimensional stability. This process is needed to avoid that garments shrunk after their garmenting. These results can be achieved using ShrinkTEX series for woven and knitted fabrics.

Thanks to the rubber belt and the felt calender, ShrinkTEX lines can guarantee the highest standards of quality for the control of residual shrinkage in warp and weft direction. The process guarantees a final dimensional stability near to 0% for wovens, which is complying with the highest international standards of lab controls, while for knits we can go below a final 4-5%. In addition to shrink-proof results, fabrics will acquire softness and a nice finishing surface aspect.

The sanforizing machines that Cibitex offers can be completed with various accessories to process a wide range of cotton and blends woven fabrics. Sanforizing is also used to process synthetics and pigment printed fabrics to assure a better finishing touch to them.

The production and controls on the Cibitex machines are fully automated with the supervision of all the production necessary data for machines setting. These lines are the fruit of a long experience and research in closed contact with end users and Cibitex’ customers spread all around the world. This experience is put at disposal of all our new customers who select Cibitex solutions for their finishing and sanforizing process. For further details, visit Cibitex at ITMA Asia – Hall-6 | Booth-C45