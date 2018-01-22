Cifra Innovative project with merino wool

Cifra, leader in warp knit seamless production presents an innovative merino wool oriented project at ispo munich, 2018. Cifra SpA will showcase the new project at ISPO 2018, Munich that is scheduled to be held from 28 – 31 January 2018. The display can be found at Hall B3 Stand 123 of the venue Messe München exhibition grounds.

Warp Knit Seamless®, among the most recent in textile innovations, is undoubtedly one of the most significant and extreme so far. It has to do with the new way in which seamless is now perceived, both in terms of production technique and product, in comparison to how conventional garments are usually made on circular or rectilinear machines.

In the sports world, this innovative technology plays a fundamental role in the creation of unique, high performance, functional, yet contemporary styled garments which also guarantee unprecedented comfort and durability. The fact that there are no seams is what prevents skin irritations from occurring, and the ventilation openings make it so that moisture stays under control, with the apparel still conforming perfectly to the body like a second skin. And so a new generation of sportswear has now arrived, one which is ideal for training, yoga, cycling, running, and for a variety of other sports.

“With a production capacity of around 10,000 articles of clothing per day”, as underlined by Cesare Citterio, CEO of Cifra Spa, “combined with special know-how, Cifra leads the way in terms of style, but also in production volumes, so much that over the course of 2017 turnover grew by over 70%, and with recent investments made in new machinery our position has been strengthened even more. Our design department, with its ten CAD stations, creates new, customized models every day for the most important brands worldwide, in both fashion and sports related sectors”.

Among the advantages of WKSTM technology, three fundamental aspects must absolutely be highlighted: the absence of a diameter (the jacquard system allows for diameter sizes to be decided upon at will).Different diameters can be worked at the same time (ex: body and sleeves, and gloves or leggings). The possibility of creating models and designs without any limit constrictions (it is possible to design any type of design or logo without any limits in terms of size and shape).

The garments are ladder proof (thanks to the WKS technique, garments are more wear resistant, and in the case of holes or tears the warp-knit mesh material still does not fray). Among many other new innovations, Ispo Cifra is presenting a project dedicated to wool with all around natural comfort in mind.

For the first time in history a 100% Merino wool thread, developed by none other than the definitive benchmark company Schoeller, is being used in Warp Knit Seamless® technology in order to create garments that are technical, yet all-natural, but which are also able to maintain a constant body temperature thanks to thermal insulation that generates an ideal micro climate, allowing for total breath-ability and the absorption of perspiration and humidity.

Combined with Elastane, it guarantees a perfect fit and total comfort during physical activity; ideal for baselayer clothing, yoga wear and leisurewear. In addition to the Merino/Elastane® project, Cifra is unveiling an absolute novelty which merges the warm and cosy, natural spirit of Merino wool with the technical aspects of Tencel®; the fibre of natural origin which is completely renewable, with recyclable eucalyptus wood as its base.

The feel of the fabric is very light and pleasing to touch, which makes it wonderful for weightless, ‘impalpable’ baselayer for the utmost in comfort. Tencel® fibre is able to absorb excess moisture in a natural way and move it to the outer part of the garment, ensuring comfort and freshness to the person wearing it, in all seasons. Thanks to this perfect moisture management, bacterial proliferation is therefore reduced without the addition of any chemical additives.

For more information about cifra please visit www.wks-cifra.com