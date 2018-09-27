Colorjet to demonstarte digital printing solutions at ITMA Asia

The largest Indian manufacturer of wide format digital printers, Colorjet India Ltd, are going to showcase their digital printing textile solutions at ITMA Asia in Shanghai. Colorjet India will demonstrate 2 of its most recent technologies – Fabjet Grand and the Metro that run on pigment inks which is the most preferred choice of the digital textile printers.

Colorjet said, “Wider variety, higher durability and a simpler post-treatment process is increasingly making pigment inks the preferred choice of digital textile printers. Pigment inks also exhibit the highest degree of durability in colour and light fastness.”

The pigment ink printing method does not require complex steaming and washing steps. Since it is printed solely on the top most layer of the fabric with no chemical bonding, the cloth needs to be condensed only at 150-170°C for a number of minutes to fix the pigments. Consequently, the pigment printing method needs considerably less water because of the omitted washing process.

Pigment inks can be used on several fabrics which include blended and mixed fabrics for the Colorjet for the very first time is also offering a sincere solution which is the Fabjet Grand for usage in the Industrial sector of digital textile printing.

The 3.2 meter direct fabric printer Fabjet Grand is ideal for creating large customized patterns for house furnishing business. Rigid structure and heavy duty design enables the machine for rigorous shop floor operative conditions.

In adherence to China’s “12th Five-Year Technical Progress Outline”, Colorjet meets the obligatory standards in energy saving and effluent reduction, by enabling large-scale implementation transparent production. It conjointly offers low-carbon, ecofriendly and cyclic economy system, thereby accomplishing energy-saving and effluent-reducing tasks as such specified by the govt. of China.