Com4 Yarn seminar in October- Hosted by Rieter

Rieter is all set to host the Com4 Yarn seminar 2017. The event is announced to be held on October 5th and 6th, 2017, in Winterthur, Switzerland. Uster Technologies and Rieter experts will share their valuable knowledge on the daily textile activities of the yarn trades and the subsequent processors.

Properties of yarn and its impact on the fabric overall are the main agenda of the event. Experts from Rieter and Uster will provide the necessary textile know-how and give insights into the world of yarns and fabrics.

The host will provide an opportunity to the participants to have an insight to four different spinning technologies, apart from giving them an opportunity to virtually experience them. The yarns spun from them show clear differences in their structure and the differences are also reflected in the fabric. These correlations will become clear to the participants as soon as the samples are touched and compared with one another.