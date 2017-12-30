National Textile University of Pakistan seems to be coming up with appreciative initiatives to support the textile industry of Pakistan. The NTU has come up with a new event naming it as “Conference on Emerging Trends in Knitting” (ETK-2018). The event is planned to be held on February 7-8 2018 at the National Textile University, Faisalabad.
The conference aims to enhance interaction between researchers and professionals working in the field of Knitting. Decision making authorities from the textile industry including the CEOs, machine manufacturers, government personages, industrialists and technical experts will be attending this conference. At the same time some international dignitaries are also expected to join.
The participants of this conference will get a podium to listen, share and invigorate applied research and recent advancements in Knitting. Technical Training for individuals from the industry and others and competition of innovative products from industry and academia are also part of the event.
Main topics covered at the event are
– Yarns
– Knitted Structure and Designs
– Knitted Fabric Dying
– Knitted Fabric Finishing
– Garments
– Hosiery Products
– Embroidery
– Geotech
– Agrotech
– Smart and Interactive Textiles
– Protective Products
– Mobiltech
– Sportech
– Composites
– Simulation and modeling
– Industrial Management
– Textile Management and Economy
– Machine Designing
– Environmental Textiles
– Sustainable Products
– Recycling
The abstract submission for the conference can be done till January 10, 2018. Acceptance notification will be issues till January 15, 2018, while full paper can be submitted by January 29, 2018. After which the conference will finally be held on February 7-8, 2018.
For sponsorship and partnership opportunities contact
Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid
Conference Chair
Tell: +92 333 65 88 356
Tell: +92341 750 8375
Email: etk@ntu.edu.pk