Continuous low cotton seed production in Malawi

According to Cotton Council of Malawi (CCM) executive director Cosmas Luwanda, despite various government interventions Malawi has failed to produce 100,000 metric tonnes of seed cotton. He said that the country would produce 24,000 metric tonnes this year, an increase of 9,000 metric tonnes from last year’s figure of 15,000 metric tonnes.

The cotton crop was affected by a pesticide – Jassids and high moisture levels because of heavy rains. According to a news report, Malawi is capable of producing 600,000 metric tonnes of seed cotton and its three ginneries in Karonga, Balaka and Ngabu can handle production.

He stated with the proper investment the county may be capable of making various products from locally grown cotton seed. He added, “It was encouraging that cotton farmers were selling their crops ranging from a minimum price of K375/kg to K420/kg.”