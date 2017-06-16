Cooling Effect of Textiles Measurable

The demand for properties of the function, sports and work wear textiles has increased in the recent dates. Now special textile constructions are developed to achieve the cooling effects in textile. This technology will now help to increase the sweat evaporation as a result of which the cooling effect of the body will be increased. In addition, this cooling effect can be measured now as well.

Though a number of models already existed there was not linked with the thermophysiological methods and models. However, this can now be done with by the help of heat loss tester WATson. That helps to determine the comfort level of the fabric.

The WATson heat loss tester enabled the Hohenstein Institut für Textilinnovation (HIT) to develop new physical measuring method for determining the cooling performance of textiles – heat release tester WATson. Until now there is no correlation of the data obtained using WATson with actual wearer trials and thermophysiological models.

German manufacturers of cooling textiles benefit directly from the evaluation system developed on this project aimed at the objective determination and assessment of the cooling performance of textiles. This project is of major economic benefit to Germany’s textile industry, as companies will only succeed in improving their competitive ability if their products actually offer the functionality that the customers are expecting or looking for.