Cotton crop sowing witnesses’ 14pc growth

Owing to govt. efforts, current season cotton crop has witnessed a growth of 14pc as compared to same period last year.

Current season, cotton crop has been cultivated over 2.65mn hectares of land to produce 12.72mn bales fulfilling domestic requirements and exporting the commodity.

According to Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, cotton cultivation has been completed over 95.3pc land against the set target.

He said that cotton growing in the Punjab Province had recorded about 9% growth as an area of 2.044 million hectares had put under the crop production as against the set target of 2.145 million hectares.

He added that cotton cultivation in Sindh has witnessed an increasing trend of 35pc as compared to corresponding period of last sowing season and has achieved 95pc of its sowing target.

Besides, he said that govt. would spent Rs 200bn in five mega agriculture sector development projects during next 3-5 years in order to exploit the true potential of the sector for poverty alleviation.