Cotton Egypt launches pilot project

The Cotton Egypt Association has introduced The Egyptian Cotton Project, a partnership with UNIDO (the United Nations Industrial Development Organization) to cooperate on BCI (the Better Cotton Initiative).

The BCI educates cotton farmers on sustainable farming and grants the BCI standard to those farmers who meet rigorous standards on sustainable development and employee welfare.

An Cotton Egypt statement said, “The project will coordinate with a pool of stakeholders to implement the pilot BCI program for Egyptian Cotton, promoting the production of Egypt’s ‘White Gold’ in a way that cares for the environment and the farmers who grow it. Currently, the association licenses 1.3 million farms in 21 countries and aims to secure the sector’s future by bringing 30 percent of global production up to the BCI standard by 2020.”

Mr Khaled Schuman, executive director of Cotton Egypt said, “Cotton Egypt is dedicated to creating a sustainable supply chain which supports the welfare of both the workers and the environment. The partnership with UNIDO to support the BCI pilot project is one of several initiatives we will be exploring in 2019, as we continue to bring the brand and the values of the world’s finest cotton to meet the expectations of a modern consumer.”