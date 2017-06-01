Cotton monitoring system in Punjab, Pakistan

The agriculture department on Pakistan has launched a cotton crop monitoring system to protect the cotton crop from pests. Around 6million Acers of the land will be cultivating cotton in Punjab to reach the production target of 10million cotton bales for the upcoming season of 2017-18. The Pakistani government has set targets to produce 14.04 million bales of cotton.

This cotton monitoring system will help the cotton farmers to identify the pest in the crop with the help of information technology, said the officials of the agriculture department. The system will also help the cotton growers to improve the cotton productivity and keep it safe from any kind of external attacks. The Punjab Information Technology Board will share further information with the growers. In order to encourage the growers, there is certain competition organized by the government of Punjab for which information is available on the official website.