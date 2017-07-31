Cotton-picking training to women in Pakistan

The Punjab Agriculture Department of Pakistan has decided to provide cotton-picking training to the women who work in cotton fields.

A spokesman for the department said this on Sunday, 30th July 2017, that women do not adopt proper methods of cotton-picking due to lack of training. Due to improper methods cotton was not properly saved, which was casting a negative impact on the quality of cotton, he added. Ultimately, farmers suffer as the price of the commodity decreases at international level, he said.

The spokesman said that keeping in view this problem; the department would train women working in the agriculture department, who will, later on, provide training to other women. The first phase of this training would be completed in July, while the second phase would continue in August and September, he added.

Source: APP