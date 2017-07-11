Cotton sowing witnesses 12pc increase in current season

The cotton crop in Pakistan has witnessed an increase of 12% during the current sowing season as compared to the sowing season of last year. The crop cultivation has been completed for more than 88.2% of the net area said the Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of Textile Industry, Dr Khalid Abdullah.

While speaking to the media, in the starting days of July, Mr Khalid further said that the increasing cotton cultivation to series of steps taken by the federal and provincial governments including the provision of subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides and electricity. To enhance the cultivation and productivity of cotton, the ministries of textile and the stakeholders have organized series of training programs and seminars to educate the farmers about the crop.

According to the officials, the government had set a target to produce 14.4 million cotton bales by cultivating the crop over an area of 3.11 million hectares. Solely Punjab is assigned the task to cultivate the cotton crop over an area of 2.4 million hectares, wherein Sindh Province crop cultivation targets were fixed at 0.65 million hectares, he added.