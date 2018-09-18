COTTON USA Innovates at Première Vision with “WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™”

One year after its launch of WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ at Première Vision in Paris, Cotton Council International (CCI), will once again showcase an array of U.S. cotton-rich apparel created with innovative technology at its booth in Hall 6, 6D62 at Première Vision from 19-21 September.

WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ at Première Vision will showcase different ways to use U.S. cotton in apparel that benefit consumer demand, while providing global brands and retailers product opportunities that can drive sales growth. CCI, Cotton Incorporated and Supima will exhibit jointly in one large cotton pavilion to display innovation in technologies, fabric blends, performance, design and fashion.

“Since introducing our WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ initiative last Fall, we’ve teamed up with more than 12 partners from across the world to present textile innovations that inspire new uses of U.S. cotton,” CCI Executive Director Bruce Atherley said.

Past innovations have included workout wear that promotes faster recovery times, all-natural odor control towels and bed linens and a new technology to produce a softer cotton. All these innovations feature U.S. cotton-rich fabrics.

“You will want to come visit our booth at Première Vision to see the latest innovations in U.S. cotton, as well as to learn how joining our COTTON USA™ licensing program can help your company capitalize on U.S. cotton’s sales benefits and streamline your sourcing,” Atherley added.

A recent global study indicated the COTTON USA™ Mark is preferred by a 4-1 margin over a 100% cotton label. Furthermore, nearly 2/3 of consumers said they would be willing to pay more money for products with the Mark.