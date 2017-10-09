COTTON USA bring WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ to Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

COTTON USA to Bring WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ to Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics said the official sources from the Cotton USA. According to the information provided to the media, the COTTON USA will show the global textile and apparel industry WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™, including U.S. cotton-rich fabrics created with innovative technology, at its booth in Hall 5.2, E20 at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics from 11 to 13 October 2017.

Following the exhibit at Première Vision this September in Paris, Cotton Council International (CCI), Cotton Inc. (CI) and Supima will exhibit jointly to showcase cotton innovation, including innovation in technologies, fabric blends, performance, design and fashion.

“Innovation is one reason that COTTON USA has become the cotton the world trusts,” Karin Malmstrom, Director of China and Northeast Asia at CCI said. “At Intertextile Shanghai, our groundbreaking WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ section will showcase innovative technologies, or thinking that will inspire brands with new ideas for cotton and cotton blended fabrics, such as U.S. cotton garments that help you feel better faster after a workout, sweat-resistant tees and denim that keeps you cool on hot days. The objective is to inspire everyone in the textile business to think about the many opportunities in U.S. cotton, and you will want to visit our booth to learn more about innovative cotton fabrics!”

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is a comprehensive platform for supreme apparel fabrics and accessories. It is currently one of the biggest apparel fabric and accessories exhibitions in the world. Gathering some 4,500 exhibitors from around 30 countries and over 73,000 buyers from more than 90 countries, Intertextile Shanghai is the perfect platform for exhibitors to explore more business opportunities.

COTTON USA also invites attendees to visit the booth to learn about its collaboration with leading brands and retailers around the world, as well as how to license the COTTON USA Mark, which quantitative consumer research proves is of high value to consumers and can drive both preference and higher prices.

Additionally, COTTON USA will showcase the U.S. cotton industry’s sustainability efforts, global cotton market developments, the findings of the current market and consumer studies, and it’s ongoing Sourcing Programs that match U.S. cotton buyers and suppliers throughout the supply chain. “At COTTON USA, we’re dedicated to providing the entire supply chain with networking opportunities, ongoing education, and the latest research and technological innovations,” Malmstrom added. “It’s a part of the premium value we are proud to offer to the entire industry.”

