COTTON USA presents five new technologies for home goods at Heimtextil

COTTON USA welcomes the global textile industry to come and see “WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™” at the CCI booth in Hall 8.0, D 63 at Heimtextil in Frankfurt. The event will be held in Germany from 9-12 January 2018. COTTON USA will be showcasing five new innovative home textile technologies that could help drive sales growth.

Kicking off the upcoming season, Heimtextil is the biggest international trade fair for home and contract textiles. In 2017, almost 2,700 exhibitors from 67 countries presented their innovations, with around 69,000 visitors from 141 countries in attendance.

These new technologies offered by COTTON USA will be featured in towel, bed linen, pillowcase and bathrobe pieces made with U.S. cotton. The benefits that these technologies can offer provide global retailers and consumers with the innovations they’ve been seeking in home goods.

“WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ is our new platform to show COTTON USA’s commitment to innovation,” Bruce Atherley CCI Executive Director said. “We recently debuted this platform in apparel at Premier Vision in September, and we are excited to bring this to the home textile industry at Heimtextil. Innovation is a critical part of our industry. We are thrilled to share new ideas, technologies and opportunities with our partners to help them see the potential that U.S. cotton can add to their businesses.”

For more details contact

Edelgard Baumann

Email: ebaumann@cotton.org