Cotton USA Reveals the latest innovations in U.S. Cotton Apparel At Première Vision

Find out WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ and how innovations with U.S. cotton could benefit your business at the COTTON USA booth in Hall 6, E63 at Première Vision in Paris, France, from September 17-19, 2019. COTTON USA will feature the latest innovations in smart fashion that are impacting the textile industry.

Mr Bruce Atherley, CCI Executive Director said, “U.S. cotton’s quality and sustainability combined with innovative technologies provide the textile industry with even more business-boosting opportunities. At COTTON USA, we aim to inspire the textile industry with new ideas, technologies and opportunities that propel businesses forward.”

He added, “We are dedicated to offering industry innovations that help our partners rise to meet growing customer expectations and build business opportunities. From new performance materials to origin tracing technology, we are excited to return to Première Vision to showcase the strongest advancements across the industry and how they can be integrated with U.S. cotton.”

Visitors to the booth can also see how becoming a COTTON USA™ licensee can benefit business. Quantitative consumer research proves the COTTON USA™ Mark is of high value to consumers and can drive both preference and higher prices.

Cotton Council International (CCI) is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber and manufactured cotton products around the globe with COTTON USA™ Mark. Their reach extends to more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. With more than 60 years of experience, CCI’s mission is to make U.S. cotton the preferred fiber for mills/manufacturers, brands/retailers and consumers, commanding a value-added premium that delivers profitability across the U.S. cotton industry and drives export growth of fiber, yarn and other cotton products.