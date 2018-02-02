COTTON USA TO UNVEIL THE LATEST APPAREL INNOVATIONS AT PREMIÈRE VISION

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 17, 2018) – See WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ at the COTTON USA booth in Hall 6, D56 at Première Vision in Paris from 13-15 February 2018. COTTON USA will feature new blended technologies in U.S. cotton apparel that could drive sales growth.
“WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ is our new platform to show COTTON USA’s commitment to innovation,” Cotton Council International (CCI) Executive Director Bruce Atherley said. “We introduced this platform in apparel at Première Vision in September 2017, and we are excited to bring this back to this spring’s show.
The mission of this program is to inspire the textile industry to think about new, innovative ways to use U.S. cotton, so we are thrilled to share new ideas, technologies and opportunities with our partners at Première Vision to help them see the potential that U.S. cotton can add to their business.”
COTTON USA also invites attendees to visit the booth to learn how to license the COTTON USA™ Mark, which quantitative consumer research proves is of high value to consumers and can drive both preference and higher prices. In a recent global consumer study conducted in the EU, North America, China and India, the COTTON USA™ Mark was preferred by a 4-1 margin over a 100% cotton label. Furthermore, nearly 2/3 of consumers said they would be willing to pay more money for products with the COTTON USA™ Mark.
The booth will also give visitors a closer look at U.S. cotton’s sustainability, quality, transparency, premium value and innovation, as well as the ongoing COTTON USA Sourcing Programs that match U.S. cotton buyers and suppliers throughout the supply chain.
Cotton Council International (CCI) is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber and manufactured cotton products around the globe with our COTTON USA™ Mark. Our reach extends to more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. With more than 60 years of experience, CCI’s mission is to make U.S. cotton the preferred fiber for mills/manufacturers, brands/retailers and consumers, commanding a value-added premium that delivers profitability across the U.S. cotton industry and drives export growth of fiber, yarn and other cotton products. For more information, visit cottonusa.org.
