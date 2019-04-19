Cotton Web installs Double Stage Energy Saving 90 KW Air Compressor

One of leading denim manufacturer of Pakistan, Cotton Web has installed Double Stage Energy Saving 90 KW Air Compressor. Cotton Web found Seize the most efficient in comparison to the previously installed 55 KW-Rener and 75 KW-Kaeser Compressors. The cost of using Rener and Kaeser for 1 m3/min is 1.67/- PKR, it reduces to 1.20/- PKR by using Seize-90 KW Air Compressor.

Seize is a Sino-German joint venture which established in Shanghai in 2009 and its research centers are in Munich, Germany. Seize introduced Double Stage Technology in 2014, which has IE 4 Permanent Magnet Motor and Inverter. Seize technology has been tested for over 5 years and can save 20-40 % more energy in comparison to typical single-stage screw compressors.

Shan Associates is the sole agent of Messrs Seize in Pakistan dealing with Seize Air Compressors. As Shan Associates has been highly active in Pakistan’s textile industry since 2008 which deals with IRO-ROJ, RFID Inventory Management System, Automated Guided Vehicles, ERG Chemicals, Groz BECKERT, SUNTECH, Skylights, Solar Systems, Sunrise Hanger System and Turkish Washing Consumables.

Seize Air Compressors Range:

– Pressure Range: 2 Bar – 16 Bar

– Air Flow Capacity Range: 0.20 – 71 m3/min

– Main Motor Power: 7.5 KW to 330 KW

Cotton Web was planning to install compressors to obtain 20 m3/min air. But the market-leading brands are providing 110 KW Compressors to complete 20m3/min, Seize 90.

Seize 90 KW Air Compressor provides 20.8 m3/min, saving 20 KW, by using Double Stage Air-End with IE 4 Permanent Magnet Motor and 2 Inverter System. 90 KW Compressor Specific Compression Ratio (SCR) is 4.32 and it is less than Single Stage Compressors. With 90 KW Compressor, Seize also has installed CTA Oil-Free Line Filter and Refrigerant dryer of 33 m3/min.

Mr Rana Sohail Ahmed CEO of Shan Associates congratulated Cotton Web upon installation of Energy Saving Air Compressor in Pakistan which can save more than 25 % energy by facts and figures after 600 hours of operating.. After Multiple visits to Shanghai Seize Factory and extensive research Shan Associates has decided to introduce energy saving technology in Pakistan. Shan Associate’s main objective is to make compressed air cost-effective, with the aim of reduced Export industry overhead and allowing Pakistan export market to grow.

Energy Saving Key Points:

– Double Stage (4 Screws Compression) AirEnd- 15 % Energy Saving

– IE4 Permanent Magnet Motor- 5 % Energy Saving

– 2 Inverter Control System- 7 % Energy Saving

– 52 degree designed Air Cooling System- 1 to 2 % Energy Saving

Mr Abdul Jabbar, Cotton Web HOD Engineering briefed the audience on energy saving based on the results seen. Mr Abdul Jabbar explained how the cost of 1 m3/min unit decreased from 1.67/- PKR to 1.20/- PKR by shifting from 55 KW-Rener and 75 KW-Kaeser Compressors to Seize-90 KW Compressor, by providing with up to 28 percent Savings.

Mr Abdul Samad Gill, GM Cotton Web thanked Shan Associates for arranging a Seminar activity in Cotton Web and appreciated the energy saving benefits of Seize Compressor.