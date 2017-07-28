Cutting utility rates for exporters- Pakistan

The government of Pakistan has finally thought about considering implementing a practical decrease in the utility tariff for the export oriented industries in Pakistan. The rates will be reviewed in comparison to the regional players to restore the country’s competitive edge in international trade.

Mr Hassan Iqbal, the secretary of Ministry of Textile Industry shared the words while talking to the Pakistani exporters at the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association on 28th of July 2017. For the matter he has already approached the relevant stakeholders including Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and Ministry of Water and Power, he told. He further said that the high cost of input is the biggest issue confronting the export-oriented industry. “This should be brought down to provide the export sector with a level playing field,” he added.

Responding to a question by Pakistan Apparel Forum Chairman Jawed Bilwani, the secretary said the issue of the combined effluent plant falls in the domain of the Ministry of Environment. However, his ministry has been in constant contact with the Sindh government over this issue, he said.

He also told the event attendees that all the relevant stakeholders were on board when the premier’s incentives package for exporters was announced. But their objection to the condition of a 10 per cent incremental increase in exports in 2017-18 for getting the duty drawback seems to be valid. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Iqbal assured exporters that the prime minister will be requested to review this condition.

Source: Dawn