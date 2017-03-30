“Dare to print different”- FESAP 2017 global print expo

It’s time to witness something different, offering the courage to deal with the innovation in style, FESPA comes with a printing trade show from May 8 to 12, 2017. About to be held in Hamburg Germany, the event is themed as of “dare to print different”. According to the resources, the event will celebrate rich and innovative technology and its role in helping the printers to meet their potential and differentiate themselves by offering innovation in end products.

FESPA global print expo is largest and one of its kind and comprehensive event covering all the screen and digital format, signage, and textile printing. From 130 countries, the event attracts more than 23,000 visitors to the venue.

With more than 50 years of heritage, the event is organized by the FESPA. The expo will include co-located events of Printeriors and European Sign Expo. FOR registrations and further details you can visit the official website of FESPA.

The expo brings a number of business opportunities for the individuals from every link of printing supply chain. An ideal opportunity to network and make potential business connections, it brings various opportunities for the growth of a company or an individual.

The event format offers the visitors with highly informative and relevant educational content, new ideas and techniques, unimaginable product demonstration with latest innovations, meeting the potential peers, business solution ideas, diversification for profit and much more.

According to the resources the displayed product range, I will comprise of; screen printing machinery & inks manufacturers, pre-press and design software suppliers, digital printing machinery, signage suppliers, garment, promotional & workwear suppliers, Cleaning products, chemicals & adhesives manufacturers, finishing equipment suppliers, trade service providers and much more.

The theme of this entire campaign is to bring into light the help of a robotic hand releasing a butterfly. The focus has been placed on explaining the critical role of technology in creative printing and the expansion of printing as a medium of visual communication.