Decrease in textile exports to about 1.98pc in 11 months

A 1.9% decrease in Pakistan’s textile export is witnessed during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year. This percentage is measured in comparison to the same period of last year. The textile exports during July-May (2016-17) were recorded at $11,234.885 million compared to the exports of $11,461.497 million recorded during July-May (2015-16), according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

This negative growth is because of a number of products including the cotton yarn. The trade of cotton yarn has decreased about 3.64% by going down from $1,176.999 million last year to $1,134.191 million during the current year. Cotton cloth is another product in the list that has gone down from $2,065.794 million to $1,945.670 million, showing a decline of about 5.81%. On the other hand the exports of raw cotton decreased by 47.14% from the net worth of $75.996 million to $40.169 million.

The exports of yarn (other than cotton yarn) decreased by 27.32 percent by falling from $30.648 million to $22.274 million while the exports of knitwear decreased by 1.84 percent from $2,146.744 million to $2,107.612 million. While the exports of towels decreased from $739.986 million to $704.702 million, a decline of 4.77 million while the exports of arts, silk and synthetic textile decreased by 32.99 percent, from $267.035 million last year to $259.127 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

The made up objects witnessed nominal decrease of 0.45 percent by going down from $586.093 million to $583.480 million, according to PBS data. Opposite to the decrease, the products that showed an increased output included, carded or combed cotton, bed-wear, tents, Taruplin, canvas and readymade garments.

On the year-on-year basis, the textile exports during May 2017 decreased by 12.24% as compared to the same months of last year. The textile exports during May 2017 were recorded at $938.589 million compared to the exports of 1,069.534 million during May 2016.