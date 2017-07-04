Deewear compression sportswear collection with Directa’s G+

Deewear, the Italian-based sportswear company, has launched D-One, a new generation of sportswear that combines the innovative benefits of postural compress fabric with the properties of Graphene Plus (G+) by Directa Plus, a producer, and supplier of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets.

D-One consists of three highly-performant technical layers: an inner layer coated in G+, an external layer of smart compress fabric and, in the advanced range, a middle layer that provides muscle articulation and postural support. The new collection includes short sleeve t-shirts and leggings, which are available as a Basic and Advanced version, in different sizes and as a male or female fit.

The internal side of the fabric, which is in direct contact with the skin, is printed with G+, which provides D-One with thermal properties to regulate body temperature, as well as offering anti-odour and bacteriostatic features and protection against ultraviolet rays. It achieves this without the use of any chemicals as Graphene Plus is natural, chemical-free and certified as non-toxic, the company reports.

The primary layer of D-One is the external ultra-light layer in smart compress fabric that is said to have great technical features thanks to its innovative mesh of Nylon and Elastane combined to create a special open honeycomb structure. This is said to allow for die cut and seamless production of external layer, providing extra comfort and a second-skin effect, breathability, freshness, and hygiene.