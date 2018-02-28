Demsan & Zakaria Trading- A Name that Pakistani textile trust in

Demsan is a well-known leading manufacturer of textile machines and is operational in Turkey since 1978. The company started its operations by manufacturing the precision plating machine and with continuous success has now come up to the level of professional expertise where it is able to manufacture about 11 different types of machines.
Customer expectations have always remained the core focus of the Demsan. The company is focused on making sure that the product quality is constant in any case and always remain on the higher side. With the comprehensive research and development systems, the company is working continuously for further up-gradation of the quality of machines it offers.
Being associated with the home textile for many generations Demsan impressively keeps the tradition of always serving the said consistencies. This is the reason why Demsan is horizontally an integrated company in the industry. With a year of experience and expertise the company now proudly owns several hundreds of satisfied customer that are running Demsan machine in Turkey as well as in another part of the world.
Being focused on the Asian market along with the Middle East and European countries, the company has received an amazing response from the textile market. Demsan consider Pakistan as one of its major markets and strive to serve maximum needs of the industry. Demsan has earned a huge success from the industry and is the reason why it keeps looking for opportunities to invest its time and efforts in events like GTex.
Zakaria Trading International is the most trusted agent of Demsan in Pakistan. Zakaria trading has helped the Demsan to sale about 70 Demsan machines to major companies including; Indigo textile, Soorty Enterprises, Rajby Textile, Siddiqsons, Rizwan Enterprises, Union Fabrics, Bhanero Group (Faisal Weaving), Sapphire textile etc.
The main product of the company include packing machine, Spreading machine, Wet rope opening machine, Batch to Batch machine, Plating machine, Rolling machine, Beam winding machine, Precision plaiting machine and double & twise double folding machine.