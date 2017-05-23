Denim trends ‘R-Evolution’

Ways of living life is changing with every passing day and so do the textile industry. Expected is that the denim trend technologies and processes for AW 2018/19. The 10th Anniversary of Denim Premier Vision, the leading premium denim supply show was held on 26th and 27th April, 2017 in Paris. The theme ‘R-Evolution’ marked a complete refresh of the industry by proposing innovative strategies-in the industrial process, in product development and in branding.

About 80 exhibitors took part in the two days event. At the event, most were focused on the technological, creative and digital experiments with collaborative working on the issues that are having an impact on the denim industry. It featured a rich and strengthened program that responds to the new challenges facing international denim markets.

Denim premier vision hosted the Masterclass Presentation that explored the industry’s latest innovations and coming developments. The topics were; Smart Creation Masterclass by Yann Queinnec, Managing Director of Affectio Mutandi; Innovation strategy of Masterclass by Luc Bretons, Executive Vice President of the Orange Techno Centre and Head of Orange Vallée ; Trend and product innovation of Masterclass by Stefano Aldighieri, Founder of Another Design Studio, Fabio Adami Dalla Val, Head of R&D, M&J Group .