Dhaka apparel summit 2017

The summit is an Open Dialogue on the issues of Textile and Apparel Industry in Bangladesh. Planned to be held on 25th February 2017, the event will take place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Organized but the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in collaboration with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), the event will be inaugurated by Sheikh Hasina, the Prime minister of Bangladesh.

The core objective of the event is to open up a dialogue on the framing strategies to secure a more sustainable apparel supply chain from local and global perspectives. It is one of the major events that bring together some of the world’s leading experts in their respective fields to share their experiences and visionary thoughts on issues pertaining to the apparel industry and ways in which the business can realize sustainable growth well into the 21st Century.

Said is that the summit will hold three-panel discussion sessions, offering a more open and interactive environment, and allowing full audience participation and the opportunity for a valid exchange of ideas. The attendees will include the Government representatives, international organizations, economists, brand representatives, development organizations, employers, workers’ representatives, civil society members, academics, and media from home and abroad.