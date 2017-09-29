Digitalization in sports- Focus of ISPO Munich 2018

The ISPO Munich 2018 is a leading global trade fair and an important platform in the sports business. The fair is set to present its latest innovations and products in the sports industry at the expo. The event is planned to be held from January 28 to 21, 2018, in Germany. ISPO Munich 2018 will focus on major topics like digitalization, cross-industry, women in sports, and sustainability.

The 8 different segments in 16 halls of the venue will display segments like; snowsports, outdoor, health & fitness, urban, teamsports, vision, manufacturing & suppliers as well as trends and innovation & industry services. The fair will also have a focus on the areas that will provide and insight to different sport wears related themes. Water sports, for instance, will be showcased in a large area as part of the outdoor segment and wearables in health & fitness.

Retailers, distributors, and sports enthusiasts will have the opportunity to gain insight, information, and inspiration about upcoming trends. Advanced-training and innovation platforms like the Retail Lab and the ISPO Academy will present trend-setting developments. The focus of planned presentations, seminars, and interactive forums will be the digital transformation of the sports industry. Under the name “Digital Readiness,” industry and retail representatives will learn how to competitively run their business in the future.

The segments Outdoor and Health & Fitness promise to provide growth and potential for sales channels and retail space. The four outdoor halls will supply information about trends and innovations ranging from mountain and rock climbing to bouldering, trail running, camping, and water sports. Health & Fitness will present trends in running, urban fitness, body & mind, and athleisure.

Visitors to the trade fair will experience live just what new types of concepts will be offered by digitalisation in sports: sporting devices that can be controlled by app, washable and expandable sensors in functional clothing, digital customer services and online solutions for specialist sports stores—digital business models and smart, connected sports products are constantly being refined. New technologies will provide important momentum to the sporting goods industry.