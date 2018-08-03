Dilo committed to closer customer relations – sales and service office now in India

Germany’s DiloGroup, a pioneer in nonwoven textile machinery manufacturing has recently established their own office near Delhi in order to inform the Indian market directly about equipment for nonwovens production and to expand customer service. With the establishment of the Gurugram office, Dilo will be in a better position to keep a closer relationship with their Indian customers and ensure prompt assistance for sales and after-sales servicing of their machinery.

Dilo’s technology showcase includes but is not limited to, perfect opening and blending solutions, universal and high capacity carding machines including random card technology and large card working widths exceeding 5 m with high web speeds up to 400 m /min at the winder of e. g. water entanglement lines. In addition, high speed crosslappers as well as universal and high capacity needle looms DI-LOOM are part of the program.

Dilo India Private Ltd. will be headed by Mr. Yogesh Garg, who is a well-known expert on DILO equipment and in the field of nonwovens. He will be guided by DiloGroup’s Sales Director and Managing Director of Dilo India, Dr.-Ing. Gunnar Hemmer. Mr. Hjalmar Schwab, Area Sales Manager for India and South-East Asia, is part of the team and supports out of Dilo’s headquarters in Germany.

Mr Johann-Philipp Dilo, CEO of the DiloGroup, said, “Since the mid-nineties, there has been an increased demand for nonwovens installations worldwide. Our machines and products have had a long and strong presence in the Indian market already. To augment our strengths in a growing environment, we decided to establish our own operations in India. This will enhance our presence and expand our capacity in a market that has tremendous potential for growth.”