Discussions to improve investment in local textile industry

The Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair on Thursday 5th October 2017, discussed in detail the law and order situation in the province and opportunities of fresh investment in the local textile industry.

The Governor on the occasion also informed the federal minister about the steps taken for the revival of industrial infrastructure in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Muhammad Zubair mentioned that steady improvement in the economic indicators was reflective of growing confidence among the local community of businessmen and industrialists.

This is also attracting the investors; he said highlighting the relevance of joint efforts at both federal and provincial levels to provide adequate guidance and the right information to the concerned stakeholders.

Sindh Governor particularly mentioned that end of load-shedding has markedly improved industrial activity in the province. Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile appreciating the positive developments in the province said concerted efforts were required to face the challenge of decline in the country’s textile

goods’ exports.