DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR’s 20 years in 2018

On 20th anniversary of DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR in 2018, the organisers are all set to re-introduce InnovAction Flooring Campaign, Materia, and cadex educational conferences. The popularity of the international event is increasing year-on-year with a large number of world-renowned brands joining the largest flooring show in Asia Pacific.

The InnovAction architect Kostas Chatzigiannis said that “The human brain is naturally wired to fix attention on images and structures that stand out from everyday surroundings. With this idea in mind, we are building these custom areas because exhibitors are counting on our support to strengthen the promotion of their new concepts.”

“Domotex asia/Chinafloor 2017 attracted 1,364 exhibitors from 40 countries and 54,529 trade visitors, of which 12,812 were international, coming from 100 countries. The 2018 edition that marks 20 years of Domotex asia/Chinafloor in the region is expected to become a unique point of reference for all flooring professionals from around the world as it continues its successful route offering the flooring world a unique platform to access and do business in Asia – Pacific, the biggest flooring market in the world,” said a company press release.