The center of carpet
April 24-27, 2018
Venue: Middle East Fair Center
Gaziantep, TURKEY
http://www.domotexturkey.com/en
Organized in Gaziantep, the center of machine‐made carpet manufacturing, DOMOTEX Turkey will bring industry leaders together from 24 to 27 April once again with the support of Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce (GTO), Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters’ Union (GAIB) and Gaziantep Chamber of Carpet Producers (GHO). In the last session the exhibition featured 203 companies from 10 countries and occupied 22.025 sqm in 2017.
Organizers:
Hannover Fairs Turkey Fuarcılık A.S.
Buyukdere Cad. Sarli Is Merkezi
No:103 B Blok Kat:5 34394
Mecidiyekoy-Sisli / Istanbul TURKEY
Phone: +90 212 334 69 00
Fax: +90 212 334 69 34
Email: info@hf-turkey.com
Website: www.hmist.com.tr