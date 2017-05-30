September, 13–15, 2017

Venue: Rathauspl. 1, 6850 Dornbirn, Austria

www.dornbirn-mfc.com

The Dornbirn Man-Made Fibers Congress, organized by the Austrian Man-made Fibers Institute will take place from 13th September to 15th September 2017 in Dornbirn, Austria. The conference will cover areas like downstream manufacturing stages is to serve as a generator of ideas and the basis for networking and learn more about the most recent innovations in the global fiber industry.

Contact Details:

Austrian Man-Made Fibers Institute

Kolingasse 1/1/5

A-1090 Vienna, Austria

Tel: +43 (1) 319-2909-40.

Fax: +43 (1) 319-2909-31.

E-Mail: office@austrian-mfi.at

Website: http://www.dornbirn-mfc.com