September, 13–15, 2017
Venue: Rathauspl. 1, 6850 Dornbirn, Austria
www.dornbirn-mfc.com
The Dornbirn Man-Made Fibers Congress, organized by the Austrian Man-made Fibers Institute will take place from 13th September to 15th September 2017 in Dornbirn, Austria. The conference will cover areas like downstream manufacturing stages is to serve as a generator of ideas and the basis for networking and learn more about the most recent innovations in the global fiber industry.
Contact Details:
Austrian Man-Made Fibers Institute
Kolingasse 1/1/5
A-1090 Vienna, Austria
Tel: +43 (1) 319-2909-40.
Fax: +43 (1) 319-2909-31.
E-Mail: office@austrian-mfi.at
Website: http://www.dornbirn-mfc.com