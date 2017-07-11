Drop in textile and clothing exports

The textile and clothing exports of Pakistan feel for about 1.98% on year-on-year basis to a net worth of 11.23 billion curing the first 11 months of the current fiscal year. The main reason for this graph is the lower proceeding from the raw material and the low value-added products like fabric, and cotton yarn. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the decline in exports proceeds was also evident in rupee terms during the period of July-May 2016-17.

The product wise detail shows that the exports of the readymade garments rose to about 4.15pc, while that of the knitwear dropped to 1.85pc in July-May. The exports of bed-wear touched the number of 3.22pc, while that of towel fell to 4.77pc. In primary commodities, the export of cotton yarn was recorded with a year-on-year decline of about 3.64pcs, while that of cotton cloth and yarn dropped for about 5.81pc and 27.32 PC respectively.

The exports of made-up articles, excluding towels, fell about 0.45pc and those of tents, canvas and tarpaulin grew 52.85pc. Proceeds from art, silk and synthetic textile exports declined 33pc while exports of raw cotton also recorded a year-on-year decline of 47.14pc. Overall export proceeds in July-May were down 3.13pc to $18.540bn.