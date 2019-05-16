Dulau jacket: co-created with athletes, lightweight and made with 100% recycled materials

Ternua’s Spring Summer 2019 collection includes the long-awaited Dulau jacket, co-created with athletes who took part in the 2016 Gorbeia Suzien trail running event, one of the flagship events on the mountain racing circuit, both nationally and internationally. The participants received a prototype which they tested and gave very valuable feedback that the brand applied to the final product that is now in stores.

The result is a jacket made entirely of recycled and recyclable materials. It incorporates Warmshell Eco fabric, a recycled, elastic fabric that facilitates breathability, providing a feeling of thermal comfort. It also has a natural anti-bacterial treatment, S-café, which, besides controlling odours, protects against UV rays and helps the fabric to dry quickly. All of its zippers are mould injected and recycled: it has a central W&T no. 5 zipper, two W&T no. 5 zipped chest pockets and another applied W&T coil no. 3 zipped pocket. The hood and hems are ribbed with elastic binding, as are the cuffs, which have a thumb hole to help keep the sleeve in place. It includes a chin protector and flatlock seams.

In short, this is a versatile jacket, designed for dynamic use in all kinds of activities where lightness, compactibility and breathability are of vital importance. It has been designed to achieve the best performance, hence its slim fit and flexibility, which allow total freedom of movement during physical activity.