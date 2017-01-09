The Indian government imposed an anti-dumping duty on the jute that is imported from Bangladesh and Nepal as these imports are undercutting and suppressing the prices of the domestic industry.

The duty has been imposed in a range of $6.30 to $351.72 per ton on all types of jute yarn/twine, jute sacking bags and hessian fabric for five years.

According to the notification of the revenue department: “The performance of the domestic industry has deteriorated in terms of profitability returns on investments and cash flow. Injury to domestic industry has been caused by dumped imports.

The local players of the industry also complained that the imports of jute products and the probe was provoked on the same by the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD), previously in the year 2015. This current duty on the jute products from the mentioned countries is imposed by the revenue department after considering the findings of DGAD.