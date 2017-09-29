Dye sublimation textile printer from Epson

Epson has launched a new dye sublimation textile printer, the 1.6m-wide SureColor SC-F9300. Replacing the existing SC-F9200 flagship model, Epson’s new SureColor SC-F9300 dye sublimation textile printer is designed primarily for fast, high-volume printing for clothing, textiles and soft signage, as well as other printed merchandise.

The printer features new Epson Precision Dot technology for dye sublimation including a halftone module, look-up tables and micro-weave, while Epson’s wide gamut CMYK input profile combined with UltraChrome DS inks is intended to ensure the maximum possible colour gamut, for accurate reproduction of even the most complex designs.Offering print speeds of up to 108m²/h, the SC-F9300 is designed to maximise uptime and eliminates problems such as cockling and head strike with its improved take-up and other reliability features.

The SureColor SC-F9300 comes with Oeko-Tex Eco Passport certification and has passed Japan’s AZO test for household products, meaning that clothing and textiles produced on the printer using UltraChrome DS inks are completely safe to wear for adults and children, including babies. “It’s a challenge to top a product that is already incredibly reliable, very fast and produces extremely high-quality prints,” commented Epson UK sales manager professional printing solutions Phil McMullin. “It’s faster, with improved handling of even very thin substrates, and all but eradicating cockling and other common feeding problems.”

“Epson offers a complete solution – printer, inks, substrates, software and support – so everything is designed to work perfectly together. Combine that with straightforward setup and operation, and it’s the ideal solution for print companies looking to move into dye sublimation or those who want to update an earlier model,” McMullin concluded. The SureColor SC-F9300 will be available from October 2017.