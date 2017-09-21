DyStar technical symposium held successfully in N.T.U

The DyStar technical symposium for printing was held at the National Textile University, Faisalabad, Pakistan on 18th of September 2017. The textile technical professionals from the analogue and Digital printing and labs heads were present at the symposium.

The symposium was divided into three sections based on the pre-defined agendas where DyStar experts from Germany and France briefed the audience about the technical aspects to enhance the fabric quality. The event was successful and the participants showed great interest in the briefing.

Mr Henning, DyStar Globally Printing Head and Mr Patrick a digital printing expert were among the presenters on the symposium. The main agendas of the event included; Optimization of Reactive Printing; Rub-fastness of Pigment Prints; and Digital Printing at highest quality level. The main agendas of the event included; Optimization of Reactive Printing; Rub-fastness of Pigment Prints; and Digital Printing at highest quality level followed by Questions/Answers session where the event attendees shared words about the addressed matter to generate better understanding and find healthier opportunities in future.

Mr Abdul Razzak Khatri is the Senior Manager Sales at DyStar Pakistan who highlighted the history, present achievements and future plans of the company in details.With a heritage of more than 100 years in product development and innovation for the textile industry, DyStar also caters to multiple sectors.

DyStar members present at the event were Amjad Hashmat, Rehan Saleem, Ejaz Khan and few others.

As the symposium proceeded towards the end, a photo session was done with all the participants and event organizers. The symposium proved to be a great opportunity for the textile personal to share the thoughts and build better relationships with the international experts.

