Eco-friendly Sorona fibers

Sorona® is also challenging the idea that eco-friendly products compromise on performance. Sorona® combines eco-efficiency with its high-performance benefits and fills this major gap by offering a sustainable, incredibly soft fibre with excellent stretch, recovery and durability properties that is extremely versatile across many applications.

The molecular composition of Sorona enables it to offer the benefits of natural fibres without the disadvantages of synthetic fibres. It’s incredibly soft and supremely durable across all applications, yet also offers excellent stretch recovery, wrinkle resistance, reduced pilling, stain resistance and moisture wicking, among other properties. By taking the best of both natural and synthetic fibres, Sorona is perfecting nature and finding the in-demand intersection of eco-efficiency and performance.