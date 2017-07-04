EconCore & DuPont’s ultra-light photovoltaic panel

Armageddon Energy, EconCore and DuPont joined forces to create a new lightweight polymer solar panel, which is said to be one-third the weight of a standard glass solar panel while being more rugged and resistant to damage than standard panels.

The high-performance solar panel and the team that developed it with an aim to represent combined innovations in materials, manufacturing and product design, all focused on delivering new and better products to commercial and residential customers in solar, the companies report.

The key advantages of the Armageddon solar panel design are said to include 70 to 80% lower weight, minimal need for cleaning, greatly improved resistance to typical kinds of damage suffered by solar panels and unique adaptiveness to challenging applications.