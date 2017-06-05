EcoVaids gold won by Teijin Aramid

Teijin Aramid is a subsidiary of the Teijin Group. The company has received certificate from the EcoVadis that qualifies the company as a gold partner for its efforts for sustainability, specifically in the automotive market. The Teijin Aramid is an appreciated supplier of aramid for most large tire producers, who use the para-aramid Twaron to produce their high performance tires

EcoVadis is a platform that appreciates the independent sustainability; they evaluate and communicate its standards, measures and activities in support of its corporate social responsibility. EcoVadis, back in 2007 launched a platform that provides an insight to the assessment of the suppliers in their sustainability results and efforts. Back in 2015, the Teijin Aramid became a member of EcoVadis.

According to the Gert Frederiks, the CEO of Teijin Aramid, “We are very proud to receive this gold partner certificate from EcoVadis. It shows that we operate fair and sustainable in all aspects. Having an external and well respected player stating this is an appreciation for all our efforts. And we will certainly continue with that.”

According to the results shown by the annual reports, the Teijin Aramid belongs to the top 2% of all suppliers in the synthetic fibre production category and to the top 1% of suppliers in all types.