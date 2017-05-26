EcoVero fibers by Lenzing

Lenzing has successfully accomplished the markets demands and customer’s expectations, since its beginning. With the recently published press release, the company now brings some exciting new for the textile industry, around the globe. The most prominent update from the recent press release are as followed:

EcoVero™ fibers – new industry standard in eco-friendly viscose:

EcoVeroTM branded viscose fibers achieve the next milestone in Lenzing’s sustainability journey by offering eco-friendly viscose with the lowest environmental impact in the industry1 – setting the new industry-wide benchmark in the sustainability of viscose fibers.

Rising consumer awareness of environmental awareness:

The environmental awareness of consumers has been growing steadily over the last decade, more recently in the fashion and textile industry. Textile consumption is expected to double by 2025, and the industry is anxiously looking for more sustainable solutions with minimal eco-footprint. Achieving low environmental impact requires developing eco-friendly raw materials and a sustainable manufacturing process.

Lenzing addresses this unmet market need for more sustainable viscose by launching EcoVeroTM fibers that set a new industry standard in sustainable viscose based on three pillars: the use of sustainable wood sources (FSC® or PEFC® certified), an ecological production process (significantly lower emissions and water impact than conventional viscose), and full supply chain transparency by identifying EcoVeroTM fibers in the final product.

EcoVeroTM fibers – use of sustainable wood sources:

EcoVero™ fibers are made from wood, a natural and renewable raw material. The wood comes from sustainable forestry plantations that are certified by industry-leading associations such as FSC®. Lenzing has a comprehensive wood sourcing policy that goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that the most sustainable wood sources are used for viscose production.

EcoVeroTM fibers – significantly lower emissions and water impact than conventional viscose:

Lenzing enforces strict environmental standards during viscose production and has invested millions over the years to achieve eco-friendly production process. For example, Lenzing’s viscose production sites where EcoVero™ fibers are produced comply with the stringent guidelines of the EU Eco Label, a world-leading environmental manufacturing standard.

The EU Eco Label is a sign of environmental excellence and is awarded to products and services meeting high environmental standards throughout their lifecycles: from raw material extraction to production, distribution and disposal. In addition, the flagship viscose production in Austria uses a significant amount of renewable bio-energy in the manufacturing process.



EcoVeroTM fibers – full supply chain transparency:

With EcoVero™ fibers, Lenzing launches one of the most environmentally friendly viscose fibers. A special manufacturing system enables us to identify EcoVero™ fibers in the final product, long after the textile processing and conversion steps. Thus, retailers and brands are fully assured that they are indeed incorporating the eco-friendly viscose, and not a generic market viscose. “With this special identification technology for EcoVero™ fibers, we are supporting the trend in the fashion industry towards greater transparency. It is becoming increasingly important to know where the products come from and which path they have covered,” Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer, explains.

Marketing Service for EcoVero™ fibers:

EcoVero™ fibers, our next milestone in Lenzing’s sustainability journey, offer an extensive marketing service package and are part of Lenzing’s Branding & Licensing Program. Fabrics containing EcoVero™ fibers can be certified at our in-house certification centers in Europe and Asia.

The launch of EcoVero™ fibers in autumn 2017:

The new EcoVero™ fibers will be launched at the global textile trade shows from autumn on. Right now the sampling phase has started and special customers are developing products using EcoVero™ fibers.

